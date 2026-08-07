Nitin Tanwar
bowler
|Full name:
|Nitin Tanwar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|8
|9
|Innings
|15
|8
|9
|Overs
|196.0
|65.0
|30.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|3
|1
|Runs
|601
|284
|222
|Wickets
|12
|9
|9
|Avg
|50.08
|31.55
|24.66
|SR
|98
|43.33
|20.55
|Eco
|3.06
|4.36
|7.2
|BB
|4
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|8
|9
|Innings
|15
|4
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|335
|19
|55
|Balls Faced
|753
|23
|64
|Avg
|22.33
|4.75
|11
|SR
|44.48
|82.6
|85.93
|Fours
|39
|1
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|55
|10
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0