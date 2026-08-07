Nitin Tanwar

Nitin Tanwar

bowler

Full name:Nitin Tanwar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches989
Innings1589
Overs196.065.030.5
Balls---
Maidens2631
Runs601284222
Wickets1299
Avg50.0831.5524.66
SR9843.3320.55
Eco3.064.367.2
BB432
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches989
Innings1548
Not outs003
Runs3351955
Balls Faced7532364
Avg22.334.7511
SR44.4882.685.93
Fours3915
Fifties100
Sixies410
Highest551019
Hundreds000

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