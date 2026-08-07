Nitin Yadav

Nitin Yadav

bowler

Full name:Nitin Yadav
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2415
Innings4415
Overs55.324.055.3
Balls---
Maidens630
Runs166165447
Wickets4321
Avg41.55521.28
SR83.254815.85
Eco2.996.878.05
BB323
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2415
Innings323
Not outs322
Runs463
Balls Faced27174
Avg003
SR14.8135.2975
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest463
Hundreds000

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