Nitin Yadav
bowler
|Full name:
|Nitin Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|15
|Innings
|4
|4
|15
|Overs
|55.3
|24.0
|55.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|3
|0
|Runs
|166
|165
|447
|Wickets
|4
|3
|21
|Avg
|41.5
|55
|21.28
|SR
|83.25
|48
|15.85
|Eco
|2.99
|6.87
|8.05
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|15
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|Not outs
|3
|2
|2
|Runs
|4
|6
|3
|Balls Faced
|27
|17
|4
|Avg
|0
|0
|3
|SR
|14.81
|35.29
|75
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|6
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0