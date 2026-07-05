Nonelela Yikha

Nonelela Yikha

batsman

Full name:Nonelela Yikha

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1819
Innings178
Overs110.536.3
Balls--
Maidens141
Runs416192
Wickets63
Avg69.3364
SR110.8373
Eco3.755.26
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1819
Innings3418
Not outs22
Runs828398
Balls Faced1794564
Avg25.8724.87
SR46.1570.56
Fours11239
Fifties52
Sixies01
Highest10487
Hundreds10

Another Players

Makhosi, Lizo

Makhosi, Lizo

Masondo, Sizwe

Masondo, Sizwe

Ngoepe, Lesiba

Ngoepe, Lesiba

Peters, Gideon

Peters, Gideon

Fourie, Mathew

Fourie, Mathew

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Nel, Andre

Nel, Andre

Mnci, Avumile

Mnci, Avumile

de Klerk, Jade

de Klerk, Jade

van Zyl, Nathaniel

van Zyl, Nathaniel