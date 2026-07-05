Nonelela Yikha
batsman
|Full name:
|Nonelela Yikha
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|18
|19
|Innings
|17
|8
|Overs
|110.5
|36.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|1
|Runs
|416
|192
|Wickets
|6
|3
|Avg
|69.33
|64
|SR
|110.83
|73
|Eco
|3.75
|5.26
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|18
|19
|Innings
|34
|18
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|828
|398
|Balls Faced
|1794
|564
|Avg
|25.87
|24.87
|SR
|46.15
|70.56
|Fours
|112
|39
|Fifties
|5
|2
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|104
|87
|Hundreds
|1
|0