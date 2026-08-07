International career

Nqabayomzi Peter, born on December 9, 2001, is a South African cricketer. He plays as a leg break bowler for the South African national team, Lions, and Paarl Royals in domestic cricket. Peter has shown his skills in various local competitions, but he is still building his reputation in the cricket world. While he may not be as well-known as some of the bigger stars, he continues to prove himself with his performances in different formats. His journey in cricket is just beginning, and he has the potential to make a bigger impact in the future.

ODI

Debut: Afghanistan vs South Africa at Sharjah – September 20, 2024

Last Match: Afghanistan vs South Africa at Sharjah – September 22, 2024





T20I

Debut: West Indies vs South Africa at Kingston – May 25, 2024

Last Match: South Africa vs Pakistan at Centurion – December 13, 2024

May 2024:

Nqaba Peter got his first call-up to the national team for the T20I series against West Indies. He played his first T20I match on May 25, 2024, taking two wickets. In the second T20I, the West Indies scored 207-7 in 20 overs, while South Africa finished with 191-7. Peter bowled 4 overs and took 2 wickets for 32 runs.

August 2024:

Peter was recovering from a shoulder injury and missed the T20I series against the West Indies. September 2024: Peter was named Men’s Domestic Newcomer of the Season and T20 Challenge Player of the Season. He was included in the national team for a series against Afghanistan. This was part of the team’s preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Peter played his first ODI against Afghanistan on September 20, 2024, at Sharjah.



ODI Career:

Matches Played: 2

Runs Scored: 5

Average: 5

Fours: 0

Sixes: 0

In his most recent ODI match in September 2024, Peter scored 0 runs off 0 balls against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

T20I Career:

Matches Played: 8

Runs Scored: 22

Average: 11

Fours: 2

Sixes: 0

In his last T20I match in December 2024, Peter scored 0 runs off 0 balls against Pakistan at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Leagues Participation

As of January 2025, Nqaba Peter plays for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 tournament.

SA20

As of January 2025, Nqaba Peter plays for Paarl Royals in the SA20 tournament. He played his first match in the 2024–2025 season, where he bowled 1.5 overs and took 1 wicket. He did not bat in the match. Paarl Royals, with Peter on the team, became the first to use only spin bowlers for a full 20-over match in T20 history. He has played just one match so far, but his future in the league looks promising.

Year Team Notes 2024–2025 Paarl Royals Played 1 match, bowled 1.5 overs, took 1 wicket.

Domestic career

Nqaba Peter has played for several teams in South Africa, including Gauteng and the Lions. He started his T20 career with Border against Limpopo in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup on October 4, 2021. Peter’s List A debut was for Lions against Western Province on September 23, 2023. He played his first-class match for Lions against Boland in the 2024–25 CSA 4-Day Series on March 20, 2025.

In 2024, Peter performed well in the CSA T20 Challenge with Gauteng, taking 20 wickets in 10 matches. He was also one of the Lions’ best players, taking 16 wickets in 9 matches, with a standout 4/7 performance against Western Province. For the 2024-2025 season, Peter signed a two-year contract with the Lions. He also helped his team defeat Boland Rocks with a score of 9:0 in one match.

Records and achievements

Nqaba Peter has earned recognition in his cricket career. In September 2024, he was named Men's Domestic Newcomer of the Season and T20 Challenge Player of the Season at the annual awards.

September 2024: Named Men's Domestic Newcomer of the Season and T20 Challenge Player of the Season.

ODI Career: Played 2 matches, scored 5 runs, with an average of 5. No fours or sixes hit. Latest ODI: September 2024 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE – 0 runs off 0 balls.

T20 Career: Played 8 matches, scored 22 runs, with an average of 11. Hit 2 fours and no sixes. Latest T20: December 2024 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 0 runs off 0 balls.



Personal life

Nqaba Peter keeps his personal life private, and there is not much information available about his family and lifestyle.

Family

Nqaba has not shared details about his wife or children. His family has supported him throughout his cricket career. They encouraged him to pursue cricket from a young age, and they helped him when he joined a cricket academy for professional training.

Finance

Nqaba Peter’s net worth is around $1 million. His income comes from playing for the South Africa National Cricket Team, league games, endorsements, and partnerships. He was bought by Paarl Royals for Rs. 1.75 crore (about 210,000 USD) in the South Africa 20 League (SA20), which added to his wealth. His net worth is likely to grow as his career progresses.

Scandals

In 2024, there was some controversy when Nqaba was chosen for the national team to play against Afghanistan, despite only taking four wickets in List A matches.

Fans

Nqaba is not very well-known yet but shares his achievements and updates on social media. He thanks his team for their support and posts about his work with brands and sponsors.