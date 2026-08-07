Nqabayomzi Peter

Nqabayomzi Peter

bowler

Full name:Nqabayomzi Peter
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Lions

Paarl Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings24
Overs6.214.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs61126
Wickets02
Avg063
SR042
Eco9.639
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs111
Balls Faced205
Avg00
SR5220
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest111
Hundreds00

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Phangiso, Aaron

Phangiso, Aaron

Miller, David

Miller, David

Sipamla, Lutho

Sipamla, Lutho

Siboto, Malusi

Siboto, Malusi

Maphaka, Tetelo

Maphaka, Tetelo

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Dawood, Junaid

Dawood, Junaid

Potgieter, Delano

Potgieter, Delano