Nqabayomzi Peter
bowler
|Full name:
|Nqabayomzi Peter
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Overs
|6.2
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|61
|126
|Wickets
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|63
|SR
|0
|42
|Eco
|9.63
|9
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1
|11
|Balls Faced
|20
|5
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|5
|220
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|1
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0