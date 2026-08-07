NR Shree Charani News View all Go beyond the basics with NR Shree Charani, the powerful all-rounder known for her tight off-spin. We've gathered insights into her training focus on batting power in the middle-overs and the core motivation to become the most reliable 3D asset.

International career

Nallapureddy Shree Charani (born 4 August 2004 in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh) is a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler who represents India internationally. She rose through the Andhra state pathway and the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League before earning her India call-up in 2025..

2023–2024

Played domestic cricket for Andhra and impressed selectors through performances in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy and the Women’s T20 Trophy.

Signed by Delhi Capitals for the 2025 Women’s Premier League, where she became a regular left-arm spinner, noted for her ability to contain runs and build pressure.

2025

April 27, 2025: Made her WODI debut for India against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, during the Tri-Nation Series (India, Sri Lanka, South Africa). She bowled eight overs, took two wickets for 26 runs, and contributed to India’s 9-wicket win.

May 2025: Ended the Tri-Nation Series as one of India’s most economical bowlers, securing her place for the England tour.

June 28, 2025: Made her WT20I debut against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Recorded extraordinary debut bowling figures of 4/12 — the best debut figures by an Indian woman in T20Is — helping India to a 97-run victory.

July 12, 2025: Played her last T20I of the England tour at Birmingham, with India winning the series 3–2, their first-ever T20I series win in England.

September–November 2025: Selected for India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup squad and played nine matches in the tournament, taking 13 wickets with an economy rate of around 4.9.

September 30, 2025: Took 2/37 against Sri Lanka in India’s group-stage opener in Mumbai.

October 30, 2025: Contributed to India’s semifinal victory over Australia at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Her disciplined bowling helped limit Australia’s middle order in the record 341/5 chase — the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history.

November 2, 2025: Played in the World Cup Final against South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, dismissing Anneke Bosch. India won by six wickets, claiming their first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title.

November 2025: Honored by the Andhra Pradesh government with ₹2.5 crore, a Group-I government post, and a 1,000-square-yard residential plot in Kadapa.

By the end of 2025, Shree Charani’s key achievements included: best T20I debut figures by an Indian woman (4/12), participation in India’s first T20I series win in England, and a pivotal role in the nation’s first Women’s World Cup triumph. Her combination of accuracy, flight, and temperament made her one of India’s most promising left-arm spinners for the future.

Leagues Participation

Nallapureddy Shree Charani entered professional franchise cricket through the Women’s Premier League (WPL), India’s top-tier women’s T20 competition. Her signing by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season marked a turning point in her rise from domestic to international cricket.

Women’s Premier League

Charani joined Delhi Capitals Women during the WPL 2025 auction, held on December 15, 2024, when the franchise acquired her for INR 55 lakh from a base price of INR 10 lakh. The 2025 WPL season ran from February 14 to March 15, featuring top Indian and international players. Charani made her debut on March 1, 2025, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, taking two wickets for 28 runs in four overs as Delhi secured a nine-wicket win. She played her second match in the tournament final on March 15, 2025, at Brabourne Stadium, where she took two wickets for 43 runs, but Delhi lost to the Mumbai Indians. Across the season, she played two matches, collected four wickets at an average of 17.75, maintained an economy rate of 7.75, and added three unbeaten runs with the bat.

Year Team Notes 2025 Delhi Capitals Women Purchased for INR 55 lakh; debut vs RCB (2/28); 2 wickets in final vs MI; 4 wickets total in 2 matches; retained for 2026 season

Domestic career

Nallapureddy Shree Charani has played for Andhra in India’s domestic structure since the 2022/23 season. She developed through the state’s senior and age-group teams, competing in major BCCI tournaments such as the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, and U-23 Women’s T20 Trophy.

In March 2025, she participated in the Senior Women’s Multi-Day Challenger Trophy held in Dehradun, representing Team B. There she delivered a match-winning performance, taking six wickets in her first game, including her maiden five-wicket haul (6/79 overall). That spell drew national attention and positioned her among the most promising left-arm spinners in the BCCI system.

Her strong domestic record led to her signing with the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Purchased for ₹55 lakh at the December 2024 auction, she made her debut in March 2025 and played two matches, taking four wickets at an average of 17.75 and an economy rate of 7.75. She also contributed a small but steady batting cameo in the final, finishing unbeaten.

By mid-2025, Shree Charani’s domestic record clearly reflected her steady growth: from Andhra’s senior team to multi-day national tournaments and franchise cricket with Delhi Capitals.

Records and achievements

Nallapureddy Shree Charani’s career has developed rapidly, marked by standout performances across domestic, franchise, and international cricket.

2025 – Best T20I debut performance by an Indian woman: Took four wickets for 12 runs (4/12) against England at Trent Bridge on June 28, recording the best debut figures by an Indian woman in T20Is and one of the best globally.

2025 – Member of India’s first T20I series win in England: Contributed key wickets during the five-match series, which India won 3–2, securing their first-ever T20I series victory on English soil.

2025 – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup champion: Played nine matches and took around 14 wickets at an economy rate below 5.00 as India won their first Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on November 2.

March 2025 – First five-wicket haul in first-class cricket: Recorded figures of 6/79 for Team B in the Senior Women’s Multi-Day Challenger Trophy in Dehradun.

March 2025 – Successful WPL debut with Delhi Capitals: Took 2/28 on debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 2/43 in the final against Mumbai Indians, finishing the season with four wickets in 2 matches.

2025 – State and national recognition: The Andhra Pradesh government awarded her ₹2.5 crore, a Group-I government post, and a 1,000-square-yard residential plot in Kadapa following India’s World Cup victory.

2025 – Youngest left-arm orthodox spinner from Andhra to play for India: Reached the national team at age 20, only three years after her domestic debut.

Personal life

Nallapureddy Shree Charani was born on August 4, 2004, in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. She grew up in the village of Yerramalapalli, Veerapunayunipalli mandal, and developed an interest in cricket at a young age, training locally before moving into state-level programs. Her rise from a rural background to becoming a World Cup winner for India at age 21 has been widely covered in the Indian media.

Finance

No official figures have been released for her net worth, contract value, or endorsements. However, after India’s victory in the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the Government of Andhra Pradesh announced a reward of ₹2.5 crore, a Group-I government post, and a 1,000-square-yard residential plot in her hometown.

Family

She comes from a modest family background. Her father, Nallapureddy Shankar Reddy, is a farmer, and her mother, Sujatha, manages the household.

Scandals

No controversies, disciplinary issues, or off-field incidents have been reported.

Fans

Charani’s fan following has grown significantly after the 2025 World Cup. Her Instagram account (@shreecharani04) gained over 120,000 followers by November 2025, featuring training photos, match highlights, and interactions with teammates.