Ntokozo Mahlaba
bowler
|Full name:
|Ntokozo Mahlaba
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|5
|Innings
|9
|2
|5
|Overs
|194.2
|12.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|1
|0
|Runs
|643
|65
|126
|Wickets
|14
|2
|3
|Avg
|45.92
|32.5
|42
|SR
|83.28
|36
|32
|Eco
|3.3
|5.41
|7.87
|BB
|5
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|5
|Innings
|11
|2
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|176
|13
|38
|Balls Faced
|521
|30
|39
|Avg
|16
|6.5
|19
|SR
|33.78
|43.33
|97.43
|Fours
|24
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|40
|13
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0