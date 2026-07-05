Ntokozo Mahlaba

Ntokozo Mahlaba

bowler

Full name:Ntokozo Mahlaba

Teams

2023 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches625
Innings925
Overs194.212.016.0
Balls---
Maidens3610
Runs64365126
Wickets1423
Avg45.9232.542
SR83.283632
Eco3.35.417.87
BB521
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches625
Innings1123
Not outs001
Runs1761338
Balls Faced5213039
Avg166.519
SR33.7843.3397.43
Fours2412
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest401319
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Nofal, Malcolm John

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Kaestner, Ludwig

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Venter, Morne

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Steenkamp, Louren

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