Olly Davidson

Olly Davidson

all rounder

Full name:Olly Davidson
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2026 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches12
Innings12
Overs9.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3095
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco3.335.93
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches12
Innings12
Not outs01
Runs1416
Balls Faced3336
Avg1416
SR42.4244.44
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1414
Hundreds00

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