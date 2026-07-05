Olly Davidson
all rounder
|Full name:
|Olly Davidson
|Nationality:
|Scotland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|9.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|95
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.33
|5.93
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|14
|16
|Balls Faced
|33
|36
|Avg
|14
|16
|SR
|42.42
|44.44
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0