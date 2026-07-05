Paing Danu

Paing Danu

bowler

Full name:Paing Danu
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Overs15.015.015.015.0
Balls----
Maidens0101
Runs80928092
Wickets4545
Avg2018.42018.4
SR22.51822.518
Eco5.336.135.336.13
BB2222
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Not outs0000
Runs5858
Balls Faced20222022
Avg1.6621.662
SR2536.362536.36
Fours1010
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest5555
Hundreds0000

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