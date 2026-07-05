Paing Danu
bowler
|Full name:
|Paing Danu
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Overs
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|80
|92
|80
|92
|Wickets
|4
|5
|4
|5
|Avg
|20
|18.4
|20
|18.4
|SR
|22.5
|18
|22.5
|18
|Eco
|5.33
|6.13
|5.33
|6.13
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|8
|5
|8
|Balls Faced
|20
|22
|20
|22
|Avg
|1.66
|2
|1.66
|2
|SR
|25
|36.36
|25
|36.36
|Fours
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0