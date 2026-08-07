Pal Raj Bahadur
bowler
|Full name:
|Pal Raj Bahadur
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|16
|Innings
|15
|16
|Overs
|206.1
|128.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|27
|1
|Runs
|679
|743
|Wickets
|11
|20
|Avg
|61.72
|37.15
|SR
|112.45
|38.45
|Eco
|3.29
|5.79
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|16
|Innings
|14
|9
|Not outs
|6
|3
|Runs
|116
|25
|Balls Faced
|197
|31
|Avg
|14.5
|4.16
|SR
|58.88
|80.64
|Fours
|8
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|9
|1
|Highest
|52
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0