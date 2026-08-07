Pal Raj Bahadur

Pal Raj Bahadur

bowler

Full name:Pal Raj Bahadur
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches816
Innings1516
Overs206.1128.1
Balls--
Maidens271
Runs679743
Wickets1120
Avg61.7237.15
SR112.4538.45
Eco3.295.79
BB43
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches816
Innings149
Not outs63
Runs11625
Balls Faced19731
Avg14.54.16
SR58.8880.64
Fours83
Fifties10
Sixies91
Highest5210
Hundreds00

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