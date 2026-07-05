Panagamuwa Lahiru Sampath Gamage

Panagamuwa Lahiru Sampath Gamage

bowler

Full name:Panagamuwa Lahiru Sampath Gamage
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches5912410355
Innings992019955
Overs185.267.02668.2647.2179.1
Balls-----
Maidens393446383
Runs573392942034941308
Wickets10931311171
Avg57.343.5530.0931.4718.42
SR111.244.6651.1534.9915.14
Eco3.095.853.535.397.3
BB341054
4w011022
5w001420
10w00200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches5912410355
Innings851636126
Not outs43582011
Runs641024251128
Balls Faced99272643460151
Avg1.529.756.128.53
SR6.0614.8138.7454.5684.76
Fours0082217
Fifties00000
Sixies003754
Highest33493625
Hundreds00000

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