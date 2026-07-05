Panagamuwa Lahiru Sampath Gamage
bowler
|Full name:
|Panagamuwa Lahiru Sampath Gamage
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|9
|124
|103
|55
|Innings
|9
|9
|201
|99
|55
|Overs
|185.2
|67.0
|2668.2
|647.2
|179.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|39
|3
|446
|38
|3
|Runs
|573
|392
|9420
|3494
|1308
|Wickets
|10
|9
|313
|111
|71
|Avg
|57.3
|43.55
|30.09
|31.47
|18.42
|SR
|111.2
|44.66
|51.15
|34.99
|15.14
|Eco
|3.09
|5.85
|3.53
|5.39
|7.3
|BB
|3
|4
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|10
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|14
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|9
|124
|103
|55
|Innings
|8
|5
|163
|61
|26
|Not outs
|4
|3
|58
|20
|11
|Runs
|6
|4
|1024
|251
|128
|Balls Faced
|99
|27
|2643
|460
|151
|Avg
|1.5
|2
|9.75
|6.12
|8.53
|SR
|6.06
|14.81
|38.74
|54.56
|84.76
|Fours
|0
|0
|82
|21
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|37
|5
|4
|Highest
|3
|3
|49
|36
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0