Panuwat Desungnoen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Panuwat Desungnoen
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|59
|59
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|59
|59
|SR
|36
|36
|Eco
|9.83
|9.83
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|14
|Balls Faced
|20
|20
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|70
|70
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0