Panuwat Desungnoen

Panuwat Desungnoen

all rounder

Full name:Panuwat Desungnoen
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2023 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5959
Wickets11
Avg5959
SR3636
Eco9.839.83
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1414
Balls Faced2020
Avg77
SR7070
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1414
Hundreds00

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