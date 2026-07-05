Paskuwal Handi Tharindu Kaushal

Paskuwal Handi Tharindu Kaushal

bowler

Full name:Paskuwal Handi Tharindu Kaushal
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches71896841
Innings1411516438
Overs276.26.02621.4473.2115.1
Balls-----
Maidens220296200
Runs11052597931937802
Wickets2503788632
Avg44.2025.922.5225.06
SR66.32041.6133.0221.59
Eco3.994.163.734.096.96
BB801353
4w101620
5w203320
10w00800

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches71896841
Innings1211224123
Not outs2022107
Runs10602135414264
Balls Faced24414644676238
Avg10.6021.3513.3516.5
SR43.44045.9761.24110.92
Fours1602273219
Fifties00710
Sixies002368
Highest1801315938
Hundreds00100

Another Players

Fernando, Nayana

Fernando, Nayana

Madushanka, Kokmaduwa Mudalige Sandun

Madushanka, Kokmaduwa Mudalige Sandun

Perera, Kevin

Perera, Kevin

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Pathirana, Onila

Pathirana, Onila

Gunasekera, Nivodh Rahul

Gunasekera, Nivodh Rahul

Premaratne, Aravinda

Premaratne, Aravinda

Fernando, Naveen

Fernando, Naveen

Bandara, Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda

Bandara, Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda

Wannithilake, Kandukara Mudiyanselage Sanka Poorna

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