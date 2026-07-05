Paskuwal Handi Tharindu Kaushal
bowler
|Full name:
|Paskuwal Handi Tharindu Kaushal
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|1
|89
|68
|41
|Innings
|14
|1
|151
|64
|38
|Overs
|276.2
|6.0
|2621.4
|473.2
|115.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|0
|296
|20
|0
|Runs
|1105
|25
|9793
|1937
|802
|Wickets
|25
|0
|378
|86
|32
|Avg
|44.2
|0
|25.9
|22.52
|25.06
|SR
|66.32
|0
|41.61
|33.02
|21.59
|Eco
|3.99
|4.16
|3.73
|4.09
|6.96
|BB
|8
|0
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|16
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|33
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|1
|89
|68
|41
|Innings
|12
|1
|122
|41
|23
|Not outs
|2
|0
|22
|10
|7
|Runs
|106
|0
|2135
|414
|264
|Balls Faced
|244
|1
|4644
|676
|238
|Avg
|10.6
|0
|21.35
|13.35
|16.5
|SR
|43.44
|0
|45.97
|61.24
|110.92
|Fours
|16
|0
|227
|32
|19
|Fifties
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|23
|6
|8
|Highest
|18
|0
|131
|59
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0