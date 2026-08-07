Patrick Rowe

Patrick Rowe

wicket keeper

Full name:Patrick Rowe
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs10
Runs73
Balls Faced236
Avg-73
SR30.4350
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest73
Hundreds00

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