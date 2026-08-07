Patrick Rowe
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Patrick Rowe
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|7
|3
|Balls Faced
|23
|6
|Avg
|-7
|3
|SR
|30.43
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0