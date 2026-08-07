Paul Andrew Strang

Paul Andrew Strang

all rounder

Full name:Paul Andrew Strang
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches2495107180
Innings3889173167
Overs953.2725.13624.31335.5
Balls----
Maidens2113590178
Runs2522317399335743
Wickets7096324193
Avg36.0233.0530.6529.75
SR81.7145.3267.1241.52
Eco2.644.372.744.29
BB105116
4w32147
5w42173
10w1030

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches2495107180
Innings4173157140
Not outs10243741
Runs839109036131941
Balls Faced1918165100
Avg27.0622.2430.119.6
SR43.7466.0200
Fours927200
Fifties20171
Sixies3600
Highest1064715452
Hundreds1030

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