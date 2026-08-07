Paul Andrew Strang
all rounder
|Full name:
|Paul Andrew Strang
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|24
|95
|107
|180
|Innings
|38
|89
|173
|167
|Overs
|953.2
|725.1
|3624.3
|1335.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|211
|35
|901
|78
|Runs
|2522
|3173
|9933
|5743
|Wickets
|70
|96
|324
|193
|Avg
|36.02
|33.05
|30.65
|29.75
|SR
|81.71
|45.32
|67.12
|41.52
|Eco
|2.64
|4.37
|2.74
|4.29
|BB
|10
|5
|11
|6
|4w
|3
|2
|14
|7
|5w
|4
|2
|17
|3
|10w
|1
|0
|3
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|24
|95
|107
|180
|Innings
|41
|73
|157
|140
|Not outs
|10
|24
|37
|41
|Runs
|839
|1090
|3613
|1941
|Balls Faced
|1918
|1651
|0
|0
|Avg
|27.06
|22.24
|30.1
|19.6
|SR
|43.74
|66.02
|0
|0
|Fours
|92
|72
|0
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|17
|1
|Sixies
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Highest
|106
|47
|154
|52
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|3
|0