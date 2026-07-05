Pedro Arrighi
bowler
|Full name:
|Pedro Arrighi
|Nationality:
|Argentina
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|31.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|172
|172
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|12.28
|12.28
|SR
|13.28
|13.28
|Eco
|5.54
|5.54
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|43
|Balls Faced
|77
|77
|Avg
|7.16
|7.16
|SR
|55.84
|55.84
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0