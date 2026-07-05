Pedro Arrighi

Pedro Arrighi

bowler

Full name:Pedro Arrighi
Nationality:Argentina

Teams

2023 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs31.031.0
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs172172
Wickets1414
Avg12.2812.28
SR13.2813.28
Eco5.545.54
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs4343
Balls Faced7777
Avg7.167.16
SR55.8455.84
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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