Pedro Baron
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Pedro Baron
|Nationality:
|Argentina
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|316
|316
|Balls Faced
|308
|308
|Avg
|22.57
|22.57
|SR
|102.59
|102.59
|Fours
|34
|34
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|66
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0