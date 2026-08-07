Pedro Bruno

Pedro Bruno

all rounder

Full name:Pedro Bruno
Nationality:Argentina

Teams

2026 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs5656
Balls Faced7979
Avg1414
SR70.8870.88
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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