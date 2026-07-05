Phaphama Fojela
bowler
|Full name:
|Phaphama Fojela
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|118
|76
|30
|Innings
|194
|74
|30
|Overs
|2323.2
|569.1
|99.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|515
|35
|3
|Runs
|6985
|2637
|723
|Wickets
|332
|100
|32
|Avg
|21.03
|26.37
|22.59
|SR
|41.98
|34.15
|18.56
|Eco
|3
|4.63
|7.3
|BB
|9
|5
|6
|4w
|21
|5
|0
|5w
|13
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|118
|76
|30
|Innings
|161
|51
|11
|Not outs
|36
|15
|4
|Runs
|1880
|496
|48
|Balls Faced
|3354
|574
|54
|Avg
|15.04
|13.77
|6.85
|SR
|56.05
|86.41
|88.88
|Fours
|235
|38
|1
|Fifties
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|49
|21
|1
|Highest
|64
|40
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0