Phaphama Fojela

Phaphama Fojela

bowler

Full name:Phaphama Fojela
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1187630
Innings1947430
Overs2323.2569.199.0
Balls---
Maidens515353
Runs69852637723
Wickets33210032
Avg21.0326.3722.59
SR41.9834.1518.56
Eco34.637.3
BB956
4w2150
5w1311
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1187630
Innings1615111
Not outs36154
Runs188049648
Balls Faced335457454
Avg15.0413.776.85
SR56.0586.4188.88
Fours235381
Fifties600
Sixies49211
Highest644014
Hundreds000

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