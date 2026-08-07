Poonam Subhash Poonia

Poonam Subhash Poonia

bowler

Full name:Poonam Subhash Poonia
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches174
Innings274
Overs400.430.0
Balls--
Maidens941
Runs1015159
Wickets472
Avg21.5979.5
SR51.1490
Eco2.535.3
BB61
4w00
5w40
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches174
Innings234
Not outs72
Runs17241
Balls Faced45042
Avg10.7520.5
SR38.2297.61
Fours224
Fifties00
Sixies41
Highest3120
Hundreds00

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