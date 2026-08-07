Poonam Subhash Poonia
bowler
|Full name:
|Poonam Subhash Poonia
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|17
|4
|Innings
|27
|4
|Overs
|400.4
|30.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|94
|1
|Runs
|1015
|159
|Wickets
|47
|2
|Avg
|21.59
|79.5
|SR
|51.14
|90
|Eco
|2.53
|5.3
|BB
|6
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|17
|4
|Innings
|23
|4
|Not outs
|7
|2
|Runs
|172
|41
|Balls Faced
|450
|42
|Avg
|10.75
|20.5
|SR
|38.22
|97.61
|Fours
|22
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|Highest
|31
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0