Prashan Chamikara Wickramasinghe

Prashan Chamikara Wickramasinghe

wicket keeper

Full name:Prashan Chamikara Wickramasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504337
Innings200
Overs8.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3300
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4.1200
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504337
Innings774131
Not outs1134
Runs1521675379
Balls Faced30941055380
Avg23.0417.7614.03
SR49.1563.9899.73
Fours1706327
Fifties700
Sixies765
Highest9610339
Hundreds010

Another Players

de Silva, Yohan

de Silva, Yohan

Tharindu, Nimesh

Tharindu, Nimesh

Madusanka, Lahiru

Madusanka, Lahiru

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Karunanayake, Nipun

Karunanayake, Nipun

Komasaru, Chanaka

Komasaru, Chanaka

Fernando, Ashan

Fernando, Ashan

Warnapura, Madawa

Warnapura, Madawa

Perera, Hasitha

Perera, Hasitha

Vithana, Harsha

Vithana, Harsha