Prashan Chamikara Wickramasinghe
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Prashan Chamikara Wickramasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|43
|37
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|8.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.12
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|50
|43
|37
|Innings
|77
|41
|31
|Not outs
|11
|3
|4
|Runs
|1521
|675
|379
|Balls Faced
|3094
|1055
|380
|Avg
|23.04
|17.76
|14.03
|SR
|49.15
|63.98
|99.73
|Fours
|170
|63
|27
|Fifties
|7
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|6
|5
|Highest
|96
|103
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0