Prince Kaunda
all rounder
|Full name:
|Prince Kaunda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|3
|Overs
|15.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|44
|91
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|22
|45.5
|SR
|45
|42
|Eco
|2.93
|6.5
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|2
|Balls Faced
|3
|5
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|40
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0