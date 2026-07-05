Prince Kaunda

Prince Kaunda

all rounder

Full name:Prince Kaunda

Teams

2023 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings13
Overs15.014.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs4491
Wickets22
Avg2245.5
SR4542
Eco2.936.5
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings12
Not outs02
Runs02
Balls Faced35
Avg00
SR040
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest01
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ngcobo, T

Ngcobo, T

Fiddis Musekwa, Sheanopa Shane

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Sclanders, Michael

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Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Nunu, Thamsanqa Keith

Dube, Mgcini

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Mokgakane, Andile

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Haukozi, S

Haukozi, S

Masuku, Ernest

Masuku, Ernest

Tshuma, Charlton

Tshuma, Charlton

Schlemmer, Luke

Schlemmer, Luke