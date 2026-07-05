Prince Spencer Masvaure
batsman
|Full name:
|Prince Spencer Masvaure
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|110
|104
|44
|Innings
|2
|1
|110
|52
|26
|Overs
|14.0
|3.0
|853.2
|253.5
|54.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|153
|18
|0
|Runs
|61
|19
|2899
|1226
|442
|Wickets
|0
|0
|73
|40
|13
|Avg
|0
|0
|39.71
|30.65
|34
|SR
|0
|0
|70.13
|38.07
|24.92
|Eco
|4.35
|6.33
|3.39
|4.82
|8.18
|BB
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|110
|104
|44
|Innings
|16
|2
|198
|99
|38
|Not outs
|1
|0
|14
|5
|3
|Runs
|346
|40
|5370
|2587
|672
|Balls Faced
|999
|60
|11707
|3811
|626
|Avg
|23.06
|20
|29.18
|27.52
|19.2
|SR
|34.63
|66.66
|45.87
|67.88
|107.34
|Fours
|41
|2
|0
|226
|58
|Fifties
|3
|0
|30
|15
|3
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|24
|15
|Highest
|65
|39
|166
|100
|84
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|9
|1
|0