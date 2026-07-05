Prince Spencer Masvaure

Prince Spencer Masvaure

batsman

Full name:Prince Spencer Masvaure
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches8211010444
Innings211105226
Overs14.03.0853.2253.554.0
Balls-----
Maidens00153180
Runs611928991226442
Wickets00734013
Avg0039.7130.6534
SR0070.1338.0724.92
Eco4.356.333.394.828.18
BB00533
4w00100
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches8211010444
Innings1621989938
Not outs101453
Runs3464053702587672
Balls Faced99960117073811626
Avg23.062029.1827.5219.2
SR34.6366.6645.8767.88107.34
Fours412022658
Fifties3030153
Sixies1002415
Highest653916610084
Hundreds00910

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