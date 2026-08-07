International career

Priya Mishra is a talented Indian cricketer who plays for the national team. She represents Delhi in domestic cricket.

18 August 2024: Priya took 5 wickets for 14 runs against Australia A in an unofficial ODI.

18 August 2024: In the same series, she claimed 4 wickets for 58 runs in the first innings of an unofficial Test. She took a total of 6 wickets across both innings.

August 2024: Mishra was named as a non-travelling reserve for the India women's team for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

October 2024: Mishra got her first call-up to the national team for the ODI series against New Zealand.

27 October 2024: She made her ODI debut in the second match of the series against New Zealand.

12 January 2025: Priya played her last match for India against Ireland in Rajkot.

Leagues Participation

Priya Mishra mostly participated in the Women's Premier League (WPL). She was signed by Gujarat Giants for the 2024 season but did not play. In 2025, she joined the team again and played her first match.

Women's Premier League

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is a major cricket league for women, bringing together some of the best players from different countries. Priya Mishra joined the league in February 2024 after being signed by Gujarat Giants for ₹20 lakh. However, she did not play in the 2024 season. In 2025, she returned and played her first match for Gujarat Giants. Priya took important wickets and contributed significantly in her team's matches.

Year Team Notes 2024 Gujarat Giants Signed but did not play 2025 Gujarat Giants Played her first match on 14 February 2025

Domestic career

Priya Mishra started her domestic career in 2022 with the Delhi women’s team. In the 2023–24 Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, she took 23 wickets in eight matches, leading the tournament. Her skill in taking important wickets and her sharp variations helped her team win several matches.

Records and achievements

Priya Mishra has set several records and reached important milestones in her cricket career. Here are some of her key achievements:

18 August 2024: Took 4 wickets (4/58) in an unofficial Test match against Australia A.

18 August 2024: Took 5 wickets (5/14) in an unofficial ODI match against Australia A.

2023–2024: Took 23 wickets in 8 matches at the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy.

16 February 2025: Took 3 wickets in a WPL match between UP Warriors and Gujarat Giants.

2025: Won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Female Cricketer in Domestic Cricket at the BCCI Awards.

Personal life

Priya Mishra is from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Sandeep Mishra, works as an electrician for Metro Railway.

Finance

Priya Mishra’s net worth is estimated at $5 million in 2024. She earns from endorsements, investments, and appearances, establishing herself as one of India’s top female cricketers.

Scandals

Priya did not know about women’s cricket when she was in school. She thought cricket was a sport only for men. She played cricket with boys in her neighborhood before joining the sport professionally.

Fans

Priya first caught attention as a teenager playing for Delhi’s women’s team. Her strong performance in the 2023-2024 Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, where she took 23 wickets, gained her recognition.

In the 2025 Women’s Premier League, Priya gained attention after a match against UP Warriors. After taking a successful catch, she pointed at Uma Chetri with emotion. Later, she repeated the gesture after dismissing Talia McGrath and Grace Harris.

Her Instagram has about 7,000 followers.