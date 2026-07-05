Priya Surender Punia
batsman
|Full name:
|Priya Surender Punia
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|3
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|3
|18
|Innings
|9
|3
|18
|Not outs
|1
|0
|4
|Runs
|242
|9
|568
|Balls Faced
|421
|17
|589
|Avg
|30.25
|3
|40.57
|SR
|57.48
|52.94
|96.43
|Fours
|28
|1
|72
|Fifties
|2
|0
|3
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|75
|4
|74
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0