Priya Surender Punia

Priya Surender Punia

batsman

Full name:Priya Surender Punia
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

India Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches9318
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches9318
Innings9318
Not outs104
Runs2429568
Balls Faced42117589
Avg30.25340.57
SR57.4852.9496.43
Fours28172
Fifties203
Sixies003
Highest75474
Hundreds000

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