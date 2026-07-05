Rahatul Ferdous Javed

Rahatul Ferdous Javed

bowler

Full name:Rahatul Ferdous Javed
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches326411
Innings51618
Overs763.4432.525.0
Balls---
Maidens119140
Runs24392136152
Wickets777610
Avg31.6728.115.2
SR59.534.1715
Eco3.194.936.08
BB844
4w231
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches326411
Innings48417
Not outs10111
Runs959365120
Balls Faced2241627116
Avg25.2312.1620
SR42.7958.21103.44
Fours126294
Fifties401
Sixies996
Highest1063754
Hundreds100

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