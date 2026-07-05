Rahatul Ferdous Javed
bowler
|Full name:
|Rahatul Ferdous Javed
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|64
|11
|Innings
|51
|61
|8
|Overs
|763.4
|432.5
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|119
|14
|0
|Runs
|2439
|2136
|152
|Wickets
|77
|76
|10
|Avg
|31.67
|28.1
|15.2
|SR
|59.5
|34.17
|15
|Eco
|3.19
|4.93
|6.08
|BB
|8
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|3
|1
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|64
|11
|Innings
|48
|41
|7
|Not outs
|10
|11
|1
|Runs
|959
|365
|120
|Balls Faced
|2241
|627
|116
|Avg
|25.23
|12.16
|20
|SR
|42.79
|58.21
|103.44
|Fours
|126
|29
|4
|Fifties
|4
|0
|1
|Sixies
|9
|9
|6
|Highest
|106
|37
|54
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0