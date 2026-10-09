Rahmanullah Zadran

Rahmanullah Zadran

batsman

Full name:Rahmanullah Zadran
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2056
Innings710
Overs20.01.00
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs61130
Wickets200
Avg30.500
SR6000
Eco3.05130
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2056
Innings3833
Not outs201
Runs13065560
Balls Faced19945650
Avg36.2718.3330
SR65.4998.21120
Fours16358
Fifties500
Sixies2120
Highest1523336
Hundreds400

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