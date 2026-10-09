Rahmanullah Zadran
batsman
|Full name:
|Rahmanullah Zadran
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|5
|6
|Innings
|7
|1
|0
|Overs
|20.0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|61
|13
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|0
|Avg
|30.5
|0
|0
|SR
|60
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.05
|13
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|5
|6
|Innings
|38
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|1306
|55
|60
|Balls Faced
|1994
|56
|50
|Avg
|36.27
|18.33
|30
|SR
|65.49
|98.21
|120
|Fours
|163
|5
|8
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|21
|2
|0
|Highest
|152
|33
|36
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0