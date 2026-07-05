Rahul Neelesh Bhatia

Rahul Neelesh Bhatia

all rounder

Full name:Rahul Neelesh Bhatia
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings22
Overs14.514.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9090
Wickets22
Avg4545
SR44.544.5
Eco6.066.06
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs2626
Balls Faced2828
Avg2626
SR92.8592.85
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2424
Hundreds00

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