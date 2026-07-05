Rahul Neelesh Bhatia
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rahul Neelesh Bhatia
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|14.5
|14.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|90
|90
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|45
|45
|SR
|44.5
|44.5
|Eco
|6.06
|6.06
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|26
|26
|Balls Faced
|28
|28
|Avg
|26
|26
|SR
|92.85
|92.85
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0