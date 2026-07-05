Rameez Shahzad

Rameez Shahzad

batsman

Full name:Rameez Shahzad
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

Northern Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches262275423
Innings20350
Overs5.0015.011.00
Balls-----
Maidens00200
Runs33060610
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco6.6045.540
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches262275423
Innings2621125322
Not outs33183
Runs9364493151456460
Balls Faced11644047211955420
Avg40.6924.9428.6332.3524.21
SR80.41111.1343.6874.47109.52
Fours81373611337
Fifties51271
Sixies211343813
Highest121547412154
Hundreds20020

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