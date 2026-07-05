Rameez Shahzad
batsman
|Full name:
|Rameez Shahzad
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|22
|7
|54
|23
|Innings
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|0
|15.0
|11.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|0
|60
|61
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.6
|0
|4
|5.54
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|22
|7
|54
|23
|Innings
|26
|21
|12
|53
|22
|Not outs
|3
|3
|1
|8
|3
|Runs
|936
|449
|315
|1456
|460
|Balls Faced
|1164
|404
|721
|1955
|420
|Avg
|40.69
|24.94
|28.63
|32.35
|24.21
|SR
|80.41
|111.13
|43.68
|74.47
|109.52
|Fours
|81
|37
|36
|113
|37
|Fifties
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|Sixies
|21
|13
|4
|38
|13
|Highest
|121
|54
|74
|121
|54
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0