Randunu Ganganath Edirisinghe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Randunu Ganganath Edirisinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|10
|4
|Innings
|3
|6
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|36.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|6
|0
|Runs
|26
|132
|0
|Wickets
|0
|6
|0
|Avg
|0
|22
|0
|SR
|0
|36
|0
|Eco
|6.5
|3.66
|0
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|10
|4
|Innings
|13
|10
|4
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|212
|160
|79
|Balls Faced
|620
|250
|80
|Avg
|16.3
|22.85
|19.75
|SR
|34.19
|64
|98.75
|Fours
|17
|12
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|2
|Highest
|46
|60
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0