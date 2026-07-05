Randunu Ganganath Edirisinghe

Randunu Ganganath Edirisinghe

all rounder

Full name:Randunu Ganganath Edirisinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Police Sports Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7104
Innings360
Overs4.036.00
Balls---
Maidens060
Runs261320
Wickets060
Avg0220
SR0360
Eco6.53.660
BB030
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7104
Innings13104
Not outs030
Runs21216079
Balls Faced62025080
Avg16.322.8519.75
SR34.196498.75
Fours17125
Fifties010
Sixies122
Highest466035
Hundreds000

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