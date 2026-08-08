Match details Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 05.09.2026

T20

BAR
BAR
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, September 05, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 05, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Barbados Tridents Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad

PlayersBryce Abigail, Claxton Jahzara, Crafton Nerissa, Dangore Salonee, Dottin Deandra, Elliott Keila, Gajnabi Shabika, Glasgow Jannillea, Hector Shawnisha, James Zaida, Jonassen Jess, Lee Lizelle, Pandey Shikha, Ramnath Samara, Williams Rashada Shieka
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Endsno information yet
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Match has not started yet