Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 12.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, September 05, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, September 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
Trinbago Knight Riders Squad
|Players
|Bryce Abigail, Claxton Jahzara, Crafton Nerissa, Dangore Salonee, Dottin Deandra, Elliott Keila, Gajnabi Shabika, Glasgow Jannillea, Hector Shawnisha, James Zaida, Jonassen Jess, Lee Lizelle, Pandey Shikha, Ramnath Samara, Williams Rashada Shieka
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet