Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Damith Priy

Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Damith Priy

batsman

Full name:Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Damith Priy
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm slow medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6101
Innings011
Overs02.03.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs01224
Wickets002
Avg0012
SR009
Eco068
BB002
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6101
Innings12101
Not outs000
Runs2461572
Balls Faced55027312
Avg20.515.72
SR44.7257.516.66
Fours26180
Fifties200
Sixies410
Highest66442
Hundreds000

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