Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Damith Priy
batsman
|Full name:
|Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Damith Priy
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm slow medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|10
|1
|Innings
|0
|1
|1
|Overs
|0
|2.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|12
|24
|Wickets
|0
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|12
|SR
|0
|0
|9
|Eco
|0
|6
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|10
|1
|Innings
|12
|10
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|246
|157
|2
|Balls Faced
|550
|273
|12
|Avg
|20.5
|15.7
|2
|SR
|44.72
|57.5
|16.66
|Fours
|26
|18
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|66
|44
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0