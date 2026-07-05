Remembrance Nyathi
batsman
|Full name:
|Remembrance Nyathi
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|70
|20
|Innings
|54
|26
|8
|Overs
|396.3
|139.0
|13.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|64
|14
|0
|Runs
|1302
|590
|99
|Wickets
|43
|18
|4
|Avg
|30.27
|32.77
|24.75
|SR
|55.32
|46.33
|20.5
|Eco
|3.28
|4.24
|7.24
|BB
|4
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|70
|20
|Innings
|126
|62
|14
|Not outs
|11
|8
|3
|Runs
|3098
|736
|188
|Balls Faced
|7061
|1260
|175
|Avg
|26.93
|13.62
|17.09
|SR
|43.87
|58.41
|107.42
|Fours
|366
|0
|10
|Fifties
|12
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|0
|4
|Highest
|160
|56
|46
|Hundreds
|9
|0
|0