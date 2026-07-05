Remembrance Nyathi

Remembrance Nyathi

batsman

Full name:Remembrance Nyathi
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches777020
Innings54268
Overs396.3139.013.4
Balls---
Maidens64140
Runs130259099
Wickets43184
Avg30.2732.7724.75
SR55.3246.3320.5
Eco3.284.247.24
BB431
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches777020
Innings1266214
Not outs1183
Runs3098736188
Balls Faced70611260175
Avg26.9313.6217.09
SR43.8758.41107.42
Fours366010
Fifties1220
Sixies704
Highest1605646
Hundreds900

Another Players

Musakanda, Tarisai

Musakanda, Tarisai

Carlson, Kiran

Carlson, Kiran

Mubaiwa, Wallace

Mubaiwa, Wallace

Macheka, Kudakwashe

Macheka, Kudakwashe

Chinouya, Michael

Chinouya, Michael

Mpofu, Chris

Mpofu, Chris

Masike, Christophe

Masike, Christophe

Campbell, Johnathan

Campbell, Johnathan

Kaitano, Takudzwanashe

Kaitano, Takudzwanashe

Chikowero, Manson

Chikowero, Manson