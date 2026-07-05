International career

Riazat Ali Shah was born on 20 February 1998 in Pakistan. He plays for the Uganda national cricket team and started his international career in 2018. Shah is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. His skills have helped Uganda in many international matches. Riazat Ali Shah's career shows his ability to adjust and perform for a different country, highlighting his dedication to the sport.

2018

April: Riazat was named to Uganda's squad for the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Four tournament in Malaysia.

July: He joined Uganda's team for the 2018–19 ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier tournament. Riazat was named player of the tournament for the Eastern group.

September: He played in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup for Uganda. Riazat made his T20 debut on 14 September.

October: He was part of Uganda's squad in the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament in Oman. Riazat took six wickets, sharing the lead for Uganda in that tournament.

2019

May: Riazat played his first T20 International (T20I) match for Uganda against Botswana on 20 May 2019. He was also named to Uganda's squad for the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier tournament in Uganda.

July: Riazat was selected for Uganda's training squad ahead of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League fixtures in Oman.

November: He played in the Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament in Oman. He made his List A debut against Jersey on 2 December.

2021

November: Riazat was named to Uganda’s squad for the Regional Final of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier tournament in Rwanda.

2022

May: He was named to Uganda's squad for the 2022 Uganda Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament.

2024

May: Riazat was named to Uganda's squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

June: He played against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. He contributed 2 runs from 13 balls.

June: Riazat won the Player of the Match award in Uganda's game against Papua New Guinea in the 2024 Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. He scored 33 runs and helped Uganda win with a total of 78/7 against Papua New Guinea's 77/10.

July: Uganda began their T20 World Cup journey, playing against Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the West Indies.

Career stats

Riazat has played 72 T20 matches.

He scored 1484 runs, with an average of 32.26.

He hit 108 fours and 63 sixes.

Leagues Participation

Riazat Ali Shah has not participated in any major leagues during his cricket career.

Domestic career

Riazat Ali Shah started his cricket career in Pakistan. He played for Islamabad and the Gilgit-Baltistan U19 teams. Although there isn't much information about his domestic cricket, his time in Pakistan helped him build the skills that led to his success on the international stage.

Records and achievements

Riazat Ali Shah has achieved several milestones in his career. Here are some of his key records and awards:

Cricketer of the Year (2024) - Won at the UCA Awards in Lugogo.

Player of the Match (2024) - Awarded for his performance in the game between Uganda and Papua New Guinea at the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

T20 Career Stats: Matches Played: 72 Total Runs: 1484 Batting Average: 32.26 Fours Hit: 108 Sixes Hit: 63

Recent T20 Performance: June 2024, against New Zealand at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago. He scored 2 runs from 13 balls.



Personal life

Riazat Ali Shah keeps his personal life mostly private but has shared some details through his career.

Finance

In 2023, Riazat's net worth was estimated to be between 1 and 5 million US dollars.

Family

He was born on February 20, 1998, in Gilgit, Pakistan. His parents are Meher Nigah and Hidayat Shah. He follows the Isma'ili Muslim faith.

Scandals

In 2024, Riazat set a record in the T20 World Cup for scoring the lowest (32.35) score after facing 34 balls. He only scored 11 runs in that match.

Fans

In June 2024, Riazat and his team celebrated their victories with fans from different countries who had come to support them. He has around 43,000 followers on Instagram.