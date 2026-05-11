Shashank Singh News View all We invite you to find out the latest news about cricketer Shashank Singh right now, everything about his past matches, which tournaments he plans to attend, and what new records he is aiming for in cricket. Shashank Singh Addresses Viral Cook Assault Claims Shashank Singh and his family had faced allegations of assaulting their cook. Their family hired a new cook, who later claimed that he was assaulted by the player, his father, and their driver. However, Shashank Singh has finally opened up to all the allegations and addressed the scenario. Shashank Singh Punjab Kings Star Shashank Singh Named in FIR Over Alleged Assault Shashank Singh PBKS vs SRH | Twitter Goes Wild as Abhishek Sharma Destroys PBKS Attack Shashank Singh PBKS vs GT | Twitter can’t keep calm after heart-stopping finish Shashank Singh Will Punjab Kings Lift the Trophy in IPL 2026? Shashank Singh Answers

International career

Shashank Singh has not yet played for the Indian national cricket team. He has shown his talent in domestic cricket and in the IPL, but hasn't had a chance to represent the country. Here's a brief look at his career:

2021: Joined Punjab Kings in the IPL, but hasn't been called up for international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Shashank Singh mainly plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has had an up-and-down career.

Indian Premier League

Shashank Singh has been a part of several IPL teams, but his journey has not been smooth.

Year Team Auction Price Notes 2017 Delhi Daredevils ₹10 Lakhs Bought but did not play. 2019 Rajasthan Royals ₹30 Lakhs Bought by RR, but did not play in the season. 2020 Rajasthan Royals Retained Retained but did not play. 2021 N/A N/A Went unsold in the auction. 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹20 Lakhs Played 10 matches, made his debut. 2023 N/A N/A Went unsold in the auction. 2024 Punjab Kings ₹20 Lakhs Joined PBKS, expected to play in the middle order. 2025 Punjab Kings ₹5.50 Cr He finished with 350 runs and a stellar average of 50.00. 2026 Punjab Kings ₹5.50 Cr Retained for IPL 2026.

Shashank, who remained with the team as a key player for ₹5.50 Cr., had a legendary 2025 season, leading the PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014. He finished the season with 350 runs and a brilliant batting average of 50.00.

For the 2026 season, Shashank Singh has been retained by the Punjab Kings and elevated to the role of one of the team’s key leaders. He is expected to anchor the middle order and deliver decisive performances at crucial moments alongside new captain Shriyas Ayyar.

Domestic career

Shashank Singh began his domestic career with Mumbai and Puducherry before moving to Chhattisgarh. He debuted in List A cricket for Mumbai in the 2015 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Punjab in Hyderabad. His first-class debut came in 2019 when he played for Chhattisgarh in a Ranji Trophy match against Odisha.

Shashank has done well in domestic cricket. He became the first Indian to score 150 runs and take five wickets in the same match. In the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 152 runs and took 5 wickets for 20 runs against Manipur in Jaipur. This helped Chhattisgarh win by 88 runs.

Since joining Chhattisgarh in 2019, Shashank has played regularly in various formats. In 21 first-class matches, he scored 858 runs at an average of 31.77 and took 12 wickets. In List A cricket, he scored 859 runs in 23 matches with an average of 40.90 and 31 wickets.

In the 2023-2024 season, Shashank became the first Indian to score over 150 runs and take five wickets in a single List A match against Manipur. His domestic career continues to show his skills as both a batsman and a bowler.

Records and achievements

Shashank Singh has achieved some remarkable feats in his career.

2022: In an IPL match against Gujarat Titans, Shashank scored 25 runs off 6 balls, with a strike rate of 416.66.

April 4, 2024: He scored 61 off 29 balls in a match against Gujarat Titans.

April 26, 2024: In a game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, Shashank set a record for the most "gears" in a T20-3 match during the 18th over.

These performances highlight his ability to make an impact with both bat and ball in key matches.

Personal life

Shashank’s father is a police officer, and his mother, Sunita Singh, worked at Reliance Infocomm. His elder sister, Shrutika Singh, works at ONGC Mumbai. The family is from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Shashank is known for playing with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and for Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket.

Finance

Shashank Singh’s net worth is estimated at ₹1.69 crore. He plays professional cricket for Chhattisgarh and has been a part of the IPL.

Cars and House

No details are available about his cars or home.

Scandals

In the IPL 2024 auction, there was confusion with two players named Shashank Singh. Punjab Kings mistakenly thought they bought the wrong one. This led to some social media jokes and trolling. However, Shashank proved his worth by scoring 61 runs from 29 balls in a match against Gujarat Titans, helping his team win.

Fans

Shashank has around 250,000 followers on Instagram. Fans admire his performances, especially his crucial knock for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024.