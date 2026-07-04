Rizwan Haider
bowler
|Full name:
|Rizwan Haider
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|19
|70
|4
|19
|Innings
|1
|17
|119
|4
|17
|Overs
|6.0
|51.0
|1599.5
|32.4
|51.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|294
|1
|1
|Runs
|39
|360
|5083
|141
|360
|Wickets
|1
|21
|197
|12
|21
|Avg
|39
|17.14
|25.8
|11.75
|17.14
|SR
|36
|14.57
|48.72
|16.33
|14.57
|Eco
|6.5
|7.05
|3.17
|4.31
|7.05
|BB
|1
|4
|11
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|19
|70
|4
|19
|Innings
|0
|5
|106
|1
|5
|Not outs
|0
|4
|17
|0
|4
|Runs
|0
|22
|2270
|0
|22
|Balls Faced
|0
|17
|4048
|2
|17
|Avg
|0
|22
|25.5
|0
|22
|SR
|0
|129.41
|56.07
|0
|129.41
|Fours
|0
|0
|254
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|41
|0
|2
|Highest
|0
|17
|107
|0
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0