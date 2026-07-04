Rizwan Haider

Rizwan Haider

bowler

Full name:Rizwan Haider
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11970419
Innings117119417
Overs6.051.01599.532.451.0
Balls-----
Maidens0129411
Runs393605083141360
Wickets1211971221
Avg3917.1425.811.7517.14
SR3614.5748.7216.3314.57
Eco6.57.053.174.317.05
BB141154
4w01601
5w00810
10w00200

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11970419
Innings0510615
Not outs041704
Runs0222270022
Balls Faced0174048217
Avg02225.5022
SR0129.4156.070129.41
Fours0025400
Fifties001600
Sixies024102
Highest017107017
Hundreds00100

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