Ron K Chandraguptha
batsman
|Full name:
|Ron K Chandraguptha
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|54
|20
|Innings
|10
|1
|0
|Overs
|16.1
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|104
|8
|0
|Wickets
|5
|0
|0
|Avg
|20.8
|0
|0
|SR
|19.4
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.43
|8
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|54
|20
|Innings
|120
|51
|17
|Not outs
|6
|2
|0
|Runs
|3886
|1347
|239
|Balls Faced
|6444
|1840
|227
|Avg
|34.08
|27.48
|14.05
|SR
|60.3
|73.2
|105.28
|Fours
|479
|150
|30
|Fifties
|17
|10
|1
|Sixies
|29
|10
|5
|Highest
|157
|96
|55
|Hundreds
|7
|0
|0