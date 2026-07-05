Ron K Chandraguptha

Ron K Chandraguptha

batsman

Full name:Ron K Chandraguptha
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaffna Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches695420
Innings1010
Overs16.11.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs10480
Wickets500
Avg20.800
SR19.400
Eco6.4380
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches695420
Innings1205117
Not outs620
Runs38861347239
Balls Faced64441840227
Avg34.0827.4814.05
SR60.373.2105.28
Fours47915030
Fifties17101
Sixies29105
Highest1579655
Hundreds700

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