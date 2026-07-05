Ronald Masocha

Ronald Masocha

bowler

Full name:Ronald Masocha
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Mid West Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings31
Overs21.04.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs7022
Wickets50
Avg140
SR25.20
Eco3.335.5
BB50
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings30
Not outs00
Runs20
Balls Faced410
Avg0.660
SR4.870
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest20
Hundreds00

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