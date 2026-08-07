Ronan Hermann
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ronan Hermann
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|224
|123
|Balls Faced
|227
|100
|Avg
|44.8
|24.6
|SR
|98.67
|123
|Fours
|24
|14
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|120
|44
|Hundreds
|1
|0