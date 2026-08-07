Roneel Magan Hira

Roneel Magan Hira

bowler

Full name:Roneel Magan Hira
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches152093128
Innings131483122
Overs42.2146.4644.3414.4
Balls----
Maidens126202
Runs33749432223015
Wickets10670130
Avg33.782.3346.0223.19
SR25.4146.6655.2419.13
Eco7.963.364.997.27
BB2344
4w0043
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches152093128
Innings3346369
Not outs121822
Runs37822779918
Balls Faced331253915675
Avg18.525.6817.3119.53
SR112.1265.685.13136
Fours41087485
Fifties0513
Sixies1141434
Highest201007091
Hundreds0100

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