Roneel Magan Hira
bowler
|Full name:
|Roneel Magan Hira
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|20
|93
|128
|Innings
|13
|14
|83
|122
|Overs
|42.2
|146.4
|644.3
|414.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|26
|20
|2
|Runs
|337
|494
|3222
|3015
|Wickets
|10
|6
|70
|130
|Avg
|33.7
|82.33
|46.02
|23.19
|SR
|25.4
|146.66
|55.24
|19.13
|Eco
|7.96
|3.36
|4.99
|7.27
|BB
|2
|3
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|20
|93
|128
|Innings
|3
|34
|63
|69
|Not outs
|1
|2
|18
|22
|Runs
|37
|822
|779
|918
|Balls Faced
|33
|1253
|915
|675
|Avg
|18.5
|25.68
|17.31
|19.53
|SR
|112.12
|65.6
|85.13
|136
|Fours
|4
|108
|74
|85
|Fifties
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Sixies
|1
|14
|14
|34
|Highest
|20
|100
|70
|91
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0