Ross Matthew ter Braak

Ross Matthew ter Braak

bowler

Full name:Ross Matthew ter Braak
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101312
Innings161312
Overs181.080.433.5
Balls---
Maidens3240
Runs622507290
Wickets161713
Avg38.8729.8222.3
SR67.8728.4715.61
Eco3.436.288.57
BB443
4w110
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101312
Innings1284
Not outs213
Runs1531559
Balls Faced4571554
Avg15.322.149
SR33.47100225
Fours19100
Fifties200
Sixies251
Highest58427
Hundreds000

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