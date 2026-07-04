Ross Matthew ter Braak
bowler
|Full name:
|Ross Matthew ter Braak
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|13
|12
|Innings
|16
|13
|12
|Overs
|181.0
|80.4
|33.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|4
|0
|Runs
|622
|507
|290
|Wickets
|16
|17
|13
|Avg
|38.87
|29.82
|22.3
|SR
|67.87
|28.47
|15.61
|Eco
|3.43
|6.28
|8.57
|BB
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|13
|12
|Innings
|12
|8
|4
|Not outs
|2
|1
|3
|Runs
|153
|155
|9
|Balls Faced
|457
|155
|4
|Avg
|15.3
|22.14
|9
|SR
|33.47
|100
|225
|Fours
|19
|10
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|5
|1
|Highest
|58
|42
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0