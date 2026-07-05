Ruan Haasbroek

Ruan Haasbroek

all rounder

Full name:Ruan Haasbroek
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches313718
Innings19187
Overs227.1118.216.0
Balls---
Maidens4550
Runs695524143
Wickets26136
Avg26.7340.323.83
SR52.4254.6116
Eco3.054.428.93
BB934
4w001
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches313718
Innings483615
Not outs564
Runs1015909267
Balls Faced17011028235
Avg23.630.324.27
SR59.6788.42113.61
Fours1297416
Fifties470
Sixies21286
Highest1019045
Hundreds100

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