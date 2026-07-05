Ruan Haasbroek
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ruan Haasbroek
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|37
|18
|Innings
|19
|18
|7
|Overs
|227.1
|118.2
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|45
|5
|0
|Runs
|695
|524
|143
|Wickets
|26
|13
|6
|Avg
|26.73
|40.3
|23.83
|SR
|52.42
|54.61
|16
|Eco
|3.05
|4.42
|8.93
|BB
|9
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|37
|18
|Innings
|48
|36
|15
|Not outs
|5
|6
|4
|Runs
|1015
|909
|267
|Balls Faced
|1701
|1028
|235
|Avg
|23.6
|30.3
|24.27
|SR
|59.67
|88.42
|113.61
|Fours
|129
|74
|16
|Fifties
|4
|7
|0
|Sixies
|21
|28
|6
|Highest
|101
|90
|45
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0