Ryan Daniel John
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ryan Daniel John
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|17
|Innings
|17
|15
|Overs
|254.1
|92.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|55
|2
|Runs
|762
|522
|Wickets
|26
|17
|Avg
|29.3
|30.7
|SR
|58.65
|32.47
|Eco
|2.99
|5.67
|BB
|8
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|17
|Innings
|18
|16
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|309
|200
|Balls Faced
|648
|242
|Avg
|19.31
|13.33
|SR
|47.68
|82.64
|Fours
|30
|15
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|8
|7
|Highest
|51
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0