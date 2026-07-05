Ryan Daniel John

Ryan Daniel John

all rounder

Full name:Ryan Daniel John

Teams

2025 Teams

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1017
Innings1715
Overs254.192.0
Balls--
Maidens552
Runs762522
Wickets2617
Avg29.330.7
SR58.6532.47
Eco2.995.67
BB84
4w11
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1017
Innings1816
Not outs21
Runs309200
Balls Faced648242
Avg19.3113.33
SR47.6882.64
Fours3015
Fifties10
Sixies87
Highest5144
Hundreds00

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