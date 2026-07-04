Ryan David Harrison
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ryan David Harrison
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|13
|1
|Innings
|8
|6
|1
|Overs
|54.0
|26.5
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|0
|Runs
|185
|172
|5
|Wickets
|6
|7
|0
|Avg
|30.83
|24.57
|0
|SR
|54
|23
|0
|Eco
|3.42
|6.4
|30
|BB
|2
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|13
|1
|Innings
|12
|10
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|177
|88
|0
|Balls Faced
|651
|153
|0
|Avg
|16.09
|8.8
|0
|SR
|27.18
|57.51
|0
|Fours
|19
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|0
|Highest
|46
|45
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0