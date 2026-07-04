Ryan David Harrison

Ryan David Harrison

all rounder

Full name:Ryan David Harrison
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8131
Innings861
Overs54.026.50.1
Balls---
Maidens1000
Runs1851725
Wickets670
Avg30.8324.570
SR54230
Eco3.426.430
BB220
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8131
Innings12100
Not outs100
Runs177880
Balls Faced6511530
Avg16.098.80
SR27.1857.510
Fours1960
Fifties000
Sixies220
Highest46450
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Horne, Benjamin James

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Fletcher, Cam

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Lister, Benjamin

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Anderson, Corey

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Allen, Finn

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