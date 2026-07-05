Ryan Hackney
batsman
|Full name:
|Ryan Hackney
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|9
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|251
|14
|Balls Faced
|616
|26
|Avg
|27.88
|14
|SR
|40.74
|53.84
|Fours
|29
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|102
|14
|Hundreds
|1
|0