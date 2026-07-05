Sabir Ali

Sabir Ali

bowler

Full name:Sabir Ali
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4343
Innings4343
Overs17.08.017.08.0
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs91709170
Wickets3333
Avg30.3323.3330.3323.33
SR34163416
Eco5.358.755.358.75
BB2121
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4343
Innings3131
Not outs1111
Runs120120
Balls Faced130130
Avg6060
SR92.3092.30
Fours2020
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest7070
Hundreds0000

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