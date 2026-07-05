Sabir Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Sabir Ali
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Innings
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Overs
|17.0
|8.0
|17.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|91
|70
|91
|70
|Wickets
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Avg
|30.33
|23.33
|30.33
|23.33
|SR
|34
|16
|34
|16
|Eco
|5.35
|8.75
|5.35
|8.75
|BB
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Innings
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|12
|0
|12
|0
|Balls Faced
|13
|0
|13
|0
|Avg
|6
|0
|6
|0
|SR
|92.3
|0
|92.3
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0