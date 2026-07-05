Saeed Sarkar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Saeed Sarkar
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|21
|Innings
|3
|12
|Overs
|9.0
|49.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|Runs
|40
|254
|Wickets
|1
|4
|Avg
|40
|63.5
|SR
|54
|73.5
|Eco
|4.44
|5.18
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|21
|Innings
|10
|20
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|303
|289
|Balls Faced
|608
|280
|Avg
|30.3
|16.05
|SR
|49.83
|103.21
|Fours
|37
|15
|Fifties
|3
|1
|Sixies
|9
|13
|Highest
|76
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0