Saeed Sarkar

Saeed Sarkar

all rounder

Full name:Saeed Sarkar
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches521
Innings312
Overs9.049.0
Balls--
Maidens21
Runs40254
Wickets14
Avg4063.5
SR5473.5
Eco4.445.18
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches521
Innings1020
Not outs02
Runs303289
Balls Faced608280
Avg30.316.05
SR49.83103.21
Fours3715
Fifties31
Sixies913
Highest7658
Hundreds00

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