Safi Zahir
batsman
|Full name:
|Safi Zahir
|Nationality:
|Hungary
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|23
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|23
|23
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|17
|17
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|300
|300
|Balls Faced
|199
|199
|Avg
|17.64
|17.64
|SR
|150.75
|150.75
|Fours
|23
|23
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|22
|22
|Highest
|78
|78
|Hundreds
|0
|0