Safi Zahir

Safi Zahir

batsman

Full name:Safi Zahir
Nationality:Hungary

Teams

2023 Teams

Hungary

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2323
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2323
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1717
Not outs00
Runs300300
Balls Faced199199
Avg17.6417.64
SR150.75150.75
Fours2323
Fifties11
Sixies2222
Highest7878
Hundreds00

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