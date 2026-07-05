Safyaan Mohammed Sharif
bowler
|Full name:
|Safyaan Mohammed Sharif
|Nationality:
|Scotland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|63
|9
|106
|86
|Innings
|76
|62
|14
|105
|85
|Overs
|604.1
|214.1
|202.1
|818.4
|289.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|38
|1
|44
|49
|1
|Runs
|3010
|1730
|654
|4143
|2247
|Wickets
|100
|72
|18
|139
|98
|Avg
|30.1
|24.02
|36.33
|29.8
|22.92
|SR
|36.25
|17.84
|67.38
|35.33
|17.69
|Eco
|4.98
|8.07
|3.23
|5.06
|7.77
|BB
|5
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4w
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|63
|9
|106
|86
|Innings
|53
|26
|12
|73
|33
|Not outs
|24
|14
|4
|31
|18
|Runs
|540
|168
|229
|719
|220
|Balls Faced
|746
|138
|465
|1007
|184
|Avg
|18.62
|14
|28.62
|17.11
|14.66
|SR
|72.38
|121.73
|49.24
|71.4
|119.56
|Fours
|36
|10
|29
|49
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|1
|7
|6
|Highest
|40
|26
|60
|40
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0