Safyaan Mohammed Sharif

Safyaan Mohammed Sharif

bowler

Full name:Safyaan Mohammed Sharif
Nationality:Scotland

Teams

2026 Teams

Scotland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7763910686
Innings76621410585
Overs604.1214.1202.1818.4289.0
Balls-----
Maidens38144491
Runs3010173065441432247
Wickets100721813998
Avg30.124.0236.3329.822.92
SR36.2517.8467.3835.3317.69
Eco4.988.073.235.067.77
BB54554
4w32142
5w20020
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7763910686
Innings5326127333
Not outs241443118
Runs540168229719220
Balls Faced7461384651007184
Avg18.621428.6217.1114.66
SR72.38121.7349.2471.4119.56
Fours3610294912
Fifties00100
Sixies55176
Highest4026604026
Hundreds00000

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